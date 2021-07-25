Showtime Sets ‘Dexter’ Limited Series Premiere Date At Comic-Con@Home

Nearly a decade since everyone’s favorite serial killer moved away and became a logger in 2013, Showtime’s Dexter is back—at Comic-Con@Home, at least. The show’s big return to Comic-Con featured Michael C. Hall, series showrunner from seasons 1-4, Clyde Phillips, executive producers Marcos Siega and Scott Reynolds, and Julia Jones, who will make her debut in the limited series as Dexter’s love interest Angela Bishop.

The panelists discussed where fans will find Dexter, a former Miami Metro Police Department forensic technician who moonlights as a notorious serial killer, when the next 10 episodes premiere on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“It was important that this not be Dexter season 9,” Phillips stated. We wanted to acknowledge that nearly 10 years have passed and we pick up with Dexter being in another place far away from Miami.”

It’s been obvious from the various teaser trailers that the location is literally the opposite of Miami, with production taking place in snowy Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. The character of Angela serves as the town’s Chief of Police and will be Dexter’s connection to law enforcement as he maneuvers in this sleepy town as Jeff Lindsay. His new alias is a tribute to Jeff Lindsay, author of the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter that inspired the Showtime hit.

“They are together and they definitely have a journey,” teases Jones while discussing Angela’s relationship with Jim.

The limited series revival was announced by Showtime in October with Phillips and Hall onboard. It was later revealed both Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow would also appear even though their characters Debra Morgan and Arthur Mitchell (The Trinity Killer) died in the original.

Lithgow, who won an Emmy Award for his work on Dexter, recently confirmed to Deadline that his character Arthur would return by way of a flashback.

Other newly announced cast includes Clancy Brown, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and David Magidoff. Brown is set to portray villain Kurt Caldwell, a man of the people who shouldn’t be crossed.

Phillips also addressed where he plans to end Dexter’s new adventures and it sounds quite grim.

“When we sit in the writing room, one of the first things we do is talk about usually is what the ending will be,” he said. “We put our notes against the ending and then walking backward and filling up the episodes. The ending of this one will be stunning, shocking, surprising, unexpected. Without jinxing anything, I will say that the ending of this new season will blow up the internet.”

Watch the panel in full below.