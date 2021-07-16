ShortsTV’s Oscar Short-Film Salute ‘The Game Changers’ In Theaters; Gravitas Gets ‘Attention Attention’; Freestyle Secures ‘Bergeron Brothers’ & ‘Hum’ – Film Briefs

ShortsTV is presenting The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood, a virtual theatrical event spotlighting four Oscar-winning short films selected for their roles in “changing storytelling expectations in Hollywood.”

The pics selected are Bear Story (Best Animation 2016), God of Love (Best Live Action 2011), Curfew (Best Live Action 2013) and Six Shooter (Best Live Action 2006). The screenings will be preceded by introductions from ShortsTV founder and CEO Carter Pilcher, who will talk about the films’ impact.

“These four short films breathed new life into storytelling,” Pilcher said. “Bear Story was the first ever Chilean film to win an Academy Award, God of Love reignited a love for black-and-white films, Curfew combined a wide variety of storytelling techniques to tackle difficult topics in an ultimately heartwarming tale, and Six Shooter introduced film audiences to Martin McDonagh’s brand of macabre humor. Each one represents the power of a single short film.”

“We’re thrilled to highlight these true Game Changers in virtual cinemas across the country as part of our continued effort to support independent theaters as they begin to reopen.”

Watch on Deadline

Tickets are $12 and can be bought via the websites of the participating theaters (more info here). A portion of proceeds will directly benefit the theaters.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Shinedown’s Attention Attention, a cinematic experience of the Florida rock group’s 2018 studio album of the same name. The Bill Yukich-directed music pic will be released September 3 on digital and VOD.

The pic features band members Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass and Barry Kerch along with actresses Francesca Eastwood and Melora Walters with a visual interpretation of the album, what Gravitas says results in “a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggles, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail and the resolve of the human spirit.”

The album itself hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock, and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

“When we created Attention Attention, our vision was always to present the message as a sonic and visual experience. We’re really proud of what we created and are beyond excited to partner with Gravitas Ventures to finally bring the film in its entirety to the world,” said Shinedown.

Gravitas’ Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal with UTA.

***

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American VOD rights Bergeron Brothers: Wedding Videographers, a mockumentary feature film written and directed by and starring Blake O’Donnell and Ben Dietels. It will hit digital platforms August 10.

The comedy follows two aspiring dimwit brothers, a couple of lost artists, who are looking to break into the wedding videographer business for all the wrong reasons. Lance Parkin and Christine Mancini also star.

Dietels, Ryan Lintner and O’Donnell are producers and Brian Balog and Jeffrey Smee are executive producers. Freestyle’s Chris Charalambous negotiated the deal with Balog.

Here’s the trailer:

***

Freestyle Digital Media also has acquired North American VOD rights to the paranormal thriller Hum, written and directed by Henry Johnston. It will now hit digital platforms on August 3.

Tyler Ross, Andrew Oliveri, Sonaz Izadi, Sierra Miller and Bradley Smith star in the indie pic, which tells the story of what happens to a community after a mysterious and impenetrable chest appears in the woods. Within the week, members of the community begin to report sightings of their dead loved ones. Nearly two years after its arrival, it finally opens and traps a police trainee (Ross) along with his spiteful mentor and a mysterious woman connected to a local cult.

Caleb Haydock is producer, with Johnston and Ross serving as executive producers. Freestyle’s Charalambous negotiated the deal with Haydock.

Here’s the trailer: