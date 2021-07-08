Shonda Rhimes Extends Deal With Netflix, Adds Feature Films & Gaming To Pact

Shonda Rhimes is sticking with Netflix.

The Bridgerton creator has extended her partnership with the streamer.

The deal, which extends the multi-million dollar deal she signed in 2017, covers Rhimes, her production company Shondaland and her producing partner Betsy Beers.

In addition to television, it will cover feature films as well as potential gaming and VR content. The deal also includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland, which will add live events and experiences.

Rhimes move into feature films isn’t a huge surprise; she started her career as a screenwriter, penning Crossroads and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and she has also talked up her interest in directing features.

The move into gaming is more surprising, but Shondaland has been expanding into new areas, particularly its move into audio and podcasting and Netflix execs have recently been teasing more moves into the gaming space.

In terms of live events, the two companies have already started this with a Bridgerton experiential event in the UK being set up in partnership with Secret Cinema in November.

The streamer is also investing in and providing the financial and technical infrastructure to bolster diversity programs to increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the UK.

It comes as Bridgerton’s second season is currently in production and the regency drama has already been renewed for seasons three and four. Deadline recently revealed that a limited series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte had also been ordered.

Shondaland’s slate also includes Inventing Anna, which will star Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and Alexis Floyd and will be released in 2022.

The company’s documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker chronicling choreographer and director Debbie Allen launched on the service in November 2020.

Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Rhimes left her longtime home of ABC Studios in 2017 and there was much talk in recent months as to whether the writer and producer would stay at the streamer after her initial four year deal or whether others could tempt her elsewhere.

“When Ted and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown. Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once. Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix,” she said.