Shepard Fairey Creates New City Logo For Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board

The pandemic cratered the tourism and convention business in Los Angeles. So the agency in charge of reviving those standards has turned to the man who brought an image of “Hope” to the world.

The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention board enlisted famed L.A. artist Shepard Fairey (best known for his image of President Barack Obama underneath the word “Hope) and his Studio Number One, along with designers House Industries, to create a new logo and brand identity for the city.