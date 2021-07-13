Sharon Stone Hosting AmfAR Gala; European Film Funds To Back Discriminated Filmmakers – Cannes Briefs

AmfAR Global Campaign Chair Sharon Stone will be in Cannes on Friday to host the org’s glitzy annual benefit gala, which supports AIDS research. Stone has been a key figure for amfAR since the 1990s. She has said that her commitment to the fight against AIDS stems from the death of her friend and acting coach Roy London. This year’s event will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc and will feature various entertainments, dinner and an auction. Alicia Keys is due to perform and Cannes jury president Spike Lee will be a special guest. A host of stars are expected to attend, though this year’s event will be limited in capacity due to the pandemic.

The Netherlands Film Fund and the Swedish Film Institute are spearheading a new international fund that will look to open up opportunities in the European industry to those who have traditionally found it hard to get financing for their projects. Fund heads Bero Beyer (NFF) and Anna Serner (SFI) are in Cannes to promote the initiative, which over the last two months has attracted eights funds across the continent that are now finalizing their involvement. Joining the two aforementioned countries are: Slovenia, Denmark, Finland, French and Flemish Belgium, and Luxembourg. The fund is eyeing a lunch in fall at an international festival. It will be administered by Netherlands Film Fund. Qualified applicants are film projects with a director, producer and/or screenwriter from one of the groups that the United Nations Human Rights Act specifies as a discriminated group. The fund will be open to feature-length (>60 min) documentaries and fiction films. Project groups that have received funding will also be offered access to a network with activities throughout the year.