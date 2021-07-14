Shane Paul McGhie And Karimah Westbrook To Star In Short Film ‘Panorama’ From The NFL’s Spencer Paysinger & Leonard Williams

EXCLUSIVE: Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy) and Karimah Westbrook (All American) have signed on to star in Panorama, a short film exec produced by former New York Giants player Spencer Paysinger and the NFL team’s current defensive end, Leonard Williams.

The film, written and directed by former theater director Scott Felix, is described as a sense-bending drama that tells the story of Sam (McGhie), a young man grieving the unexpected loss of his Mother (Westbrook). Upon being hit by a car, Sam is catapulted into a near death experience where his Mother guides him through various chapters of his life.

Panorama also stars Thomas Q. Jones (Luke Cage), Myles Cranford (Mindhunter), Maleah Goldberg (On My Block) and Krystian Alexander Lyttle (Foster Boy).

Related Story Henry Cavill To Star In 'The Rosie Project'

Jordan Orsak, Jevin Lee, JP Hughes and Dane Morck are set to produce the short, which is heading into production in Los Angeles. Paysinger and Williams exec produce alongside McGhie. While Paysinger’s life and career served as the basis for CW sports drama All American, Panorama is his and Williams’ first film.

Watch on Deadline

The project was developed by Felix and Williams’ production company, Sunflower Pictures. FilmPro, Pine Tree Pictures, and Moore Street Productions join Sunflower as co-producing partners. The film will be released on the festival circuit, with a major campaign to follow.

McGhie recently signed on to lead the spinoff of Amazon’s superhero drama The Boys, which yesterday claimed five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The actor is also known on the TV side for turns in Greenleaf, Deputy, Unbelievable and more. His film credits include The Last Shift, in which he starred opposite Richard Jenkins.

Westbrook stars in All American as Grace James. She has appeared on the film side in George Clooney’s Suburbicon, Dan Pritzker’s Bolden and more.

McGhie is represented by Innovative Artists. Westbrook is represented by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier, Zero Gravity Management and Hinojosa Talent Agency.