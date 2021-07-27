‘Sex And The City’ Revival Casts Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, And Cathy Ang

The Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That… continues to bulk up its roster of talent with the newly announced casting of Cree Cicchino (Mr. Iglesias, Game Shakers), Cathy Ang (Over the Moon, Ramy) and Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces, Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Ang is confirmed to portray the character of Lily Goldenblatt, the eldest daughter of Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and her devoted husband Harry (Evan Handler). Cunningham is bringing to life Brady Hobbes, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve’s (David Eigenberg) grown-up son. Cicchino stars as Brady’s girlfriend, Luisa Torres.

Ang was photographed on location at the Manhattan School for Music in New York City this weekend shooting a festive scene with Alexa Swinton, who Deadline confirmed plays her younger sister Rose. Also spotted on site were Davis, Handler, Cunningham, Nixon, Eigenberg, Sarah Jessica Parker, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone.

The new chapter follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda and Charlotte as they begin a new journey navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode series began production in the Big Apple in early July.

Other confirmed cast members include Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

Cicchino mosts recently appeared in both seasons of Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias and the film The Sleepover also from the streamer. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Circle of Confusion, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Ang voiced the character of Fei Fei in Netflix’s Over the Moon and just wrapped work on the adaptation of the cult-hit novel, My Best Friend’s Exorcism. She is represented by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Viewpoint.

Cunningham is best known for playing Tyler Hughes on the hit CBS sitcom, Life in Pieces and Marty Funkhauser’s nephew Kenny on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.