‘Sex And The City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That…’ Unveils First-Look Photo

HBO Max has released a first-look image of And Just Like That… the streamer’s anticipated revival of HBO’s Sex and the City.

Production is underway In New York City on the 10-episode series, which follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Nixon, Parker and Davis are featured in the image below. A photo of the three in the original series is above.

L-R: Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Kristin Davis as Charlotte HBO Max

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Parker, Davis and Nixon executive produce along with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s book. The half-hour show ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO between 1998-2004. It was followed by two feature films in 2008 and 2010.