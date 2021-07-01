Skip to main content
Series Mania Line-Up Includes World Premiere Of BBC Submarine Series ‘Vigil’

Vigil
World Productions

Series Mania has announced its line-up ahead of the television festival taking place in Lille, France, on August 26-September 2.

World Productions’ BBC series Vigil will get its world premiere at the gathering. Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, it tells the fictional story of how the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine create conflict between the police, the Royal Navy, and intelligence services.

Series in the international competition include Kamikaze, HBO Max’s first Danish original, and Anna, a Sky Studios original in which a 13-year-old girl contends with a viral contagion that kills off all adults in Sicily. Hagai Levi, co-creator of Golden Globe-winning The Affair, chairs the international jury.

Series Mania will host guests of honor including Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Dexter showrunner Clyde Philipps, and The Good Fight actress Audra McDonald. Other premieres include Season 5 of Netflix’s Money Heist.

Here’s the full international competition: 

ANNA
International Premiere
Italy, Sky Italia, ARTE, 2020

BLACKPORT
World Premiere
Iceland, RÚV, ARTE, 2021

FURIA
World Premiere
Norway and Germany, Viaplay / ZDF, 2021

GERMINAL
World Premiere
France and Italy, Salto/France 2, 2021

HAMLET
World Premiere
Turkey, GAIN MEDYA, 2021

JERUSALEM
World Premiere
Israel, HOT, 2021

KAMIKAZE
World Premiere
Denmark, HBO Max, 2021

THE ECHO OF YOUR VOICE
World Premiere
Israel, KAN, 2021

French competition:

LOL STEPMOM
World Premiere
France, OCS, 2020

THE CODE
World Premiere
France, France 2, 2020

L’OPÉRA
World Premiere
France, Belgium, OCS, 2020

NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS
World Premiere
France, ARTE, 2021

OR DE LUI
World Premiere
France, France.tv, 2021

REBECCA
World Premiere
France, TF1, 2020

International Panorama:

DARK SOUL
International Premiere
Canada, Séries Plus, 2020

DOUGH
World Premiere
Sweden, SVT, 2020

DR.DEATH
French Premiere
USA, Peacock, Starzplay, 2020

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF
French Premiere
USA, AMC, Amazon Prime Video, 2021

MOUSE
French Premiere
Korea, TVN, 2021

SUCK IT UP
French Premiere
Norway, Viaplay, 2020

SORT OF
World Premiere
Canada, CBC, 2020

THE BITE
French Premiere
USA, Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group, 2020

THE LAST SOCIALIST ARTEFACT
World Premiere
Croatia, Finland, Serbia, Slovenia, HTR, 2021

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS
International Premiere
Australia, SBS, 2021

TIME
International Premiere
UK, BBC, CANAL+, 2020

THE VAMPIRES OF MIDLAND
International Premiere
Russia, START, 2021

COLORFUL LIFE
European Premiere
Colombia, Canal Telecaribe, 2021

WAKEFIELD
International Premiere
Australia, ABC, 2020

WE ARE LADY PARTS
French Premiere
UK, Channel 4, BRUT X, 2019

