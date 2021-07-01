Series Mania Line-Up Includes World Premiere Of BBC Submarine Series ‘Vigil’

Series Mania has announced its line-up ahead of the television festival taking place in Lille, France, on August 26-September 2.
World Productions’ BBC series Vigil will get its world premiere at the gathering. Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, it tells the fictional story of how the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine create conflict between the police, the Royal Navy, and intelligence services.
Series in the international competition include Kamikaze, HBO Max’s first Danish original, and Anna, a Sky Studios original in which a 13-year-old girl contends with a viral contagion that kills off all adults in Sicily. Hagai Levi, co-creator of Golden Globe-winning The Affair, chairs the international jury.
Series Mania will host guests of honor including Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Dexter showrunner Clyde Philipps, and The Good Fight actress Audra McDonald. Other premieres include Season 5 of Netflix’s Money Heist.
Here’s the full international competition:
ANNA
International Premiere
Italy, Sky Italia, ARTE, 2020
BLACKPORT
World Premiere
Iceland, RÚV, ARTE, 2021
FURIA
World Premiere
Norway and Germany, Viaplay / ZDF, 2021
GERMINAL
World Premiere
France and Italy, Salto/France 2, 2021
HAMLET
World Premiere
Turkey, GAIN MEDYA, 2021
JERUSALEM
World Premiere
Israel, HOT, 2021
KAMIKAZE
World Premiere
Denmark, HBO Max, 2021
THE ECHO OF YOUR VOICE
World Premiere
Israel, KAN, 2021
French competition:
LOL STEPMOM
World Premiere
France, OCS, 2020
THE CODE
World Premiere
France, France 2, 2020
L’OPÉRA
World Premiere
France, Belgium, OCS, 2020
NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS
World Premiere
France, ARTE, 2021
OR DE LUI
World Premiere
France, France.tv, 2021
REBECCA
World Premiere
France, TF1, 2020
International Panorama:
DARK SOUL
International Premiere
Canada, Séries Plus, 2020
DOUGH
World Premiere
Sweden, SVT, 2020
DR.DEATH
French Premiere
USA, Peacock, Starzplay, 2020
KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF
French Premiere
USA, AMC, Amazon Prime Video, 2021
MOUSE
French Premiere
Korea, TVN, 2021
SUCK IT UP
French Premiere
Norway, Viaplay, 2020
SORT OF
World Premiere
Canada, CBC, 2020
THE BITE
French Premiere
USA, Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group, 2020
THE LAST SOCIALIST ARTEFACT
World Premiere
Croatia, Finland, Serbia, Slovenia, HTR, 2021
THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS
International Premiere
Australia, SBS, 2021
TIME
International Premiere
UK, BBC, CANAL+, 2020
THE VAMPIRES OF MIDLAND
International Premiere
Russia, START, 2021
COLORFUL LIFE
European Premiere
Colombia, Canal Telecaribe, 2021
WAKEFIELD
International Premiere
Australia, ABC, 2020
WE ARE LADY PARTS
French Premiere
UK, Channel 4, BRUT X, 2019
