Series Mania Line-Up Includes World Premiere Of BBC Submarine Series ‘Vigil’

Series Mania has announced its line-up ahead of the television festival taking place in Lille, France, on August 26-September 2.

World Productions’ BBC series Vigil will get its world premiere at the gathering. Starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, it tells the fictional story of how the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine create conflict between the police, the Royal Navy, and intelligence services.

Series in the international competition include Kamikaze, HBO Max’s first Danish original, and Anna, a Sky Studios original in which a 13-year-old girl contends with a viral contagion that kills off all adults in Sicily. Hagai Levi, co-creator of Golden Globe-winning The Affair, chairs the international jury.

Related Story France's Series Mania Pushed Back To August

Series Mania will host guests of honor including Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Dexter showrunner Clyde Philipps, and The Good Fight actress Audra McDonald. Other premieres include Season 5 of Netflix’s Money Heist.

Here’s the full international competition:

ANNA

International Premiere

Italy, Sky Italia, ARTE, 2020

BLACKPORT

World Premiere

Iceland, RÚV, ARTE, 2021

FURIA

World Premiere

Norway and Germany, Viaplay / ZDF, 2021

GERMINAL

World Premiere

France and Italy, Salto/France 2, 2021

HAMLET

World Premiere

Turkey, GAIN MEDYA, 2021

JERUSALEM

World Premiere

Israel, HOT, 2021

KAMIKAZE

World Premiere

Denmark, HBO Max, 2021

THE ECHO OF YOUR VOICE

World Premiere

Israel, KAN, 2021

French competition:

LOL STEPMOM

World Premiere

France, OCS, 2020

THE CODE

World Premiere

France, France 2, 2020

L’OPÉRA

World Premiere

France, Belgium, OCS, 2020

NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS

World Premiere

France, ARTE, 2021

OR DE LUI

World Premiere

France, France.tv, 2021

REBECCA

World Premiere

France, TF1, 2020

International Panorama:

DARK SOUL

International Premiere

Canada, Séries Plus, 2020

DOUGH

World Premiere

Sweden, SVT, 2020

DR.DEATH

French Premiere

USA, Peacock, Starzplay, 2020

KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF

French Premiere

USA, AMC, Amazon Prime Video, 2021

MOUSE

French Premiere

Korea, TVN, 2021

SUCK IT UP

French Premiere

Norway, Viaplay, 2020

SORT OF

World Premiere

Canada, CBC, 2020

THE BITE

French Premiere

USA, Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group, 2020

THE LAST SOCIALIST ARTEFACT

World Premiere

Croatia, Finland, Serbia, Slovenia, HTR, 2021

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS

International Premiere

Australia, SBS, 2021

TIME

International Premiere

UK, BBC, CANAL+, 2020

THE VAMPIRES OF MIDLAND

International Premiere

Russia, START, 2021

COLORFUL LIFE

European Premiere

Colombia, Canal Telecaribe, 2021

WAKEFIELD

International Premiere

Australia, ABC, 2020

WE ARE LADY PARTS

French Premiere

UK, Channel 4, BRUT X, 2019