Sebastian Stan Joins Julianne Moore In ‘Sharper’ Con Artist Pic From Apple Original Film & A24

EXCLUSIVE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s leading man Sebastian Stan will star alongside Oscar winner Julianne Moore in Apple Original Film and A24’s Sharper, we can tell you first.

Sharper follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. The pic is based on the spec screenplay by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, which was recently named to the 16th annual The Black List. Stan will play Max, a clever conman known for carrying out complicated plans and making away with large sums of money. In the film he’s pulled into another scheme.

Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Benjamin Caron (The Crown, Sherlock) is directing. Moore will produce alongside Bart Freundlich, Gatewood, Tanaka and Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart. Julia Hammer of Picturestart will serve as EP.

Stan is beloved for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His MCU movies which include the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have together grossed $7.08 billion worldwide. He recently starred in the first season of Disney+/Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reprising Barnes; the series’ premiere and finale are ranked among the most-watched for Disney+ at 1.6 million households (3-day) and 1.7M households (5-day) per streaming analytics company Samba TV.

As an actor, Stan has transitioned from the MCU to character-driven stories. He wraps production this week on Hulu’s Pam & Tommy which will come out next year. He also has the film 355 coming out on January 7, starring opposite Jessica Chastain. He also has Fresh with Daisy Edgar Jones which will also come out next year for Legendary. Other feature credits include the Oscar-winning I, Tonya and the Nicole Kidman cop noir feature Destroyer among others.

Stan is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Sharper reps Moore’s second project with Apple following the limited series Lisey’s Story, a deeply personal thriller from creator Stephen King, in which she stars and executive produces. It is currently streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In addition to Sharper, Apple and A24’s feature film partnership includes The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest film from Oscar winner Joel Coen and starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; On the Rocks, from Oscar winner Sofia Coppola and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray; the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner Boys State, which is nominated for two Primetime Emmys; and the upcoming YA adaptation The Sky is Everywhere, directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.