Searchlight Mystery Pic Starring Saoirse Ronan And Sam Rockwell Gets Title, Releases First Image

Searchlight Pictures has titled its previously untitled murder mystery See How They Run, and released its first image from the project with stars Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. Besides Ronan and Rockwell, the all-star ensemble includes David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson, with Tom George directing.

The film is set in the West End of 1950s London, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Production recently wrapped on the film, which is set to be released in theaters in 2022.