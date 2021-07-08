‘Search Party’: Jeff Goldblum Joins Season 5 Cast Of HBO Max Dark Comedy

Jeff Goldblum joins the absurd world of Search Party in a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ fifth season.

From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.

The Emmy-nominated actor will recur in Season 5 as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Search Party is executive produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

“Search Party is such a brilliant show. What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment,” Goldblum said in a statement.

The actor currently stars and hosts National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum, for which he received an Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. He will next reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to premiere June 10, 2022. His additional credits include The Mountain, Hotel Artemis, Thor: Ragnarok, The Life Aquatic and more.

On the television side he has appeared on Will & Grace and Portlandia. He received his first Primetime Emmy nomination for his guest star stint in the former television series.

Additionally, Goldblum directed the short film Little Surprises, which was nominated for a Best Short Film, Live Action Oscar.

He is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.