‘Rosaline’: Sean Teale Joins Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen & Isabela Merced In 20th Century’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining

EXCLUSIVE: Little Voice and The Gifted star Sean Teale is joining Kaitlyn Dever, Kyle Allen and Isabela Merced in the lead cast of 20th Century’s Romeo and Juliet reimagining Rosaline.

Teale is joining as Dario, a rugged soldier and quick-witted gentleman who finds himself inadvertently mixed up in the Romeo and Juliet saga

The script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex.

The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Teale is also known for playing the lead in Syfy’s Incorporated and for action movie Survivor. He is repped by Waring and McKenna in the UK and Circle of Confusion in the U.S.