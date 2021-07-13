ScreenHits TV Streaming Platform Adds Ex-Amazon Studios Exec Joe Lewis As Advisor, Installs Mariano Kon In New Role Amid Global Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: ScreenHits TV, an aggregation platform designed for the current era of streaming abundance, is adding to its executive roster as it expands in key global territories.

Joe Lewis, former comedy and drama chief at Amazon Studios, is joining the company’s advisory board, as is former WarnerMedia and Disney EMEA distribution executive Humphrey Black.

Mariano Kon will take on the new role of GM and VP, Content & Business Development, for ScreenHits TV in the Latin America market. He has served in senior network posts in the region, including as VP & GM of Programming and Production for A&E Channel. Other previous positions include GM of Claxson’s Infinito Channels and of Argentinian streaming platform Cont.ar.

Lewis has been steering his own production company, Amplify Pictures, since leaving Amazon Studios in 2017 amid a large-scale reset of the tech giant’s streaming leadership. Roy Price, who led the studio from its inception, departed the tech giant after accusations of sexual misconduct. Lewis was not directly implicated in the Price situation.

ScreenHits looks to ease friction for streaming viewers coping with a fragmenting TV landscape by creating a curated, bundled experience with an on-screen programming guide. In the U.S., it aggregates 32 streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Paramount+ and Hulu, via a connected-TV app. Its base level of service is available for free, and it offers discounts on bundles of multiple services for those creating those packages through its platform.

Along with the executive appointments, ScreenHits said it has formed a joint venture with the founders of India’s Vial Content Tech, former Sony Pictures Network India CEO Kunal Dasgupta and EVP Vivek Gupta. The partnership will give ScreenHits access to the major market.

In addition to India, ScreenHits plans to launch in several European and Latin American territories as well as Canada. The rollout will start this month in Germany, Austria and Switzerland at the end of this month and continue with Argentina and Canada.

“The importance of having the collective wisdom of Joe, Humphrey and Mariano available to us as we expand and enhance our footprint around the world cannot be overstated,” ScreenHits TV founder and CEO Rose Adkins Hulse said. “With our focus on our territory rollouts, new product features and always creating the best product, their counsel and management will be invaluable as we face the challenges of all of the wonderful opportunities available to us right now.”

Ghislaine Couvillat, a financier who now produces documentaries, has also joined the advisory board.