Screen Media, Millennium Media Set 3-Year Distribution Deal Kicking Off With Antonio Banderas Noir Thriller ‘The Enforcer’

Screen Media and Millennium Media have formed a distribution partnership kicking off with noir thriller The Enforcer, which stars Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth and rapper/actor 2 Chainz.

The deal will encompass five releases a year over the next three years. The Enforcer is currently in production in Greece and is ticketed for North American release in 2022.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-owned Screen Media and Millennium have developed a relationship in recent years. Screen Media has released Millennium titles including Till Death with Megan Fox this summer and The Outpost, which was a breakout hit in 2020. In addition to Screen Media, which it acquired in 2017, Chicken Soup also owns the streaming service Crackle and recently took control of the assets of established production entity Sonar Entertainment.

Millennium Media has made films like The Expendables franchise, Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Mechanic: Resurrection. Its recent titles include Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood as well as indie titles Tesla and Blackbird.

“We are ecstatic to expand our relationship with Millennium Media and expect to release these movies across all windows including TVOD, DVD, SVOD, and AVOD,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. “The team at Millennium is great to work with, and our partnership has proven successful for both companies. Crackle Plus will prominently exhibit these films in AVOD, making them available to millions of viewers. The films should be major driver titles for the Crackle Plus networks.”

Millennium and Screen Media “have developed a very fruitful relationship over the past few years. This deal is a testament to that and the success of our past films like The Outpost in the hands of Screen Media,” said Jonathan Yunger, Co-President at Millennium Media. “We are elated to continue to produce quality commercial films and formalize this partnership,” he added.

The deal was negotiated by Fannon with Yunger and Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein.