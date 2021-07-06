Screen Ireland Appoints Head Of U.S. Production & Partnerships To Open LA Office

Screen Ireland has chosen Steven Davenport, who has headed up its Inward Production department since 2016, to lead its new U.S. office.

Davenport, who has extensive experience in Ireland as a line producer and location manager, will relocate to Los Angeles for the endeavor, which was previously announced in 2019 as part of former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s “Global Ireland” strategy.

In his new role as Head of U.S. Production & Partnerships, Davenport will work to support the Irish creative screen sector and strengthen relationships between the Irish screen industry and the U.S entertainment industry.

“Screen Ireland’s priority is to support the expression of Irish culture on screen and to continue building on Ireland’s strong tradition of creative storytelling for a global audience. We are delighted that Steven will be relocating to Los Angeles to build our US presence and further strengthen the US-Ireland creative screen industry relationships, working closely with the new Consulate General of Ireland,” said Desiree Finnegan, Chief Executive, Screen Ireland.

Davenport added,“I’m looking forward to promoting Irish creative talent and the Irish film and television sector in Los Angeles, further expanding Ireland’s international reputation for creativity and storytelling. I am confident that we can capitalise on the global demand for content and I look forward to bringing my experience of Ireland’s screen Industry to further develop the sector in Los Angeles.”