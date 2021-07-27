Scrap Paper Pictures’ Paige Simpson Joins 21 Laps’ Television Division As Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment has hired former Scrap Paper Pictures’ development executive Paige Simpson as a Vice President in the TV division. Simpson will be based in the company’s L.A. office and begins her new job on August 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paige to the team,” said Levy and Josh Barry, President of TV, to whom Simpson will report. “Her passion for bold storytelling of all types is going to be a wonderful addition to 21 Laps and her drive to make shows from underrepresented talent about characters we don’t often get to see on screen is incredibly inspiring.”

Prior to her move to 21 Laps, Simpson was Head of Development at Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures, shepherding such projects as Yearly Departed and Am I there Yet?, both for Amazon. Previously Simpson was Manager of Scripted Television and Production at Will Packer Productions working on the shows Ambitions for OWN and Bigger for BET. Simpson began her career at Showtime in the Original Programming department.

“I am overjoyed to join the prolific team at 21 Laps to continue their legacy and provide a supportive home for creatives whose work authentically resembles the world around them, through their lens,” said Simpson.

Levy’s 21 Laps is behind mega-hit Stranger Things, which is heading into its fourth season on Netflix, where the company is under an overall TV and film deal. The company’s hit Netflix series Shadow and Bone also was recently renewed for a second season. Other recently-released 21 Laps shows include the hit documentary series Unsolved Mysteries, I Am Not Okay With This, and Dash & Lily, which recently won three Daytime Emmy Awards in the Young Adult categories. Limited Series Lost Ollie starring Gina Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff and Mary J Blige is also in post-production.

The company’s next film, the Levy-directed action comedy Free Guy, will be released theatrically by Disney on August 13. The Adam Project, which Levy also directed, is currently in post-production. Other upcoming 21 Laps films include horror-thriller There’s Someone Inside Your House, vampire-thriller Uprising, original genre film The Blindings, Selena Gomez horror-thriller Dollhouse, as well as Crater and Rosaline which are both in production.

Simpson is repped by Sloan Whiteside.