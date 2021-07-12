‘Saturday Night Live’ Scribe & HBO ‘Pause’ Host Sam Jay Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked 2x Emmy nominated Saturday Night Live writer and stand-up comic Sam Jay in all areas.

Jay can currently be seen on Pause. with Sam Jay, a weekly late-night series on HBO which was just picked up for season 2. Jay also wrote on the comedy sketch series That Damn Michael Che which can currently be seen on HBO Max.

WME

She is set to begin production on Peacock comedy Bust Down, executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and co-starring Chris Redd, Langston Kerman and Jak Knight.

Jay debuted her first one-hour stand up special, Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, on Netflix last August.

In 2019, she made her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup and released her album Donna’s Daughter through Comedy Central Records.

Related Story 'Pause With Sam Jay' Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

In 2018, Jay wrote for The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her 2018 TV credits include a recurring role on TV Land’s Nobodies and a guest star in season 5 of Comedy Central’s Broad City.

She was a standout in 2017 at Just For Laughs: New Faces. She was the host of Ricking Morty, the Rick and Morty post-show on Adult Swim and she was a cast member of MTV’s SafeWord. Jay made her late-night television debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and her half-hour stand-up Comedy Central Presents premiered in 2017 to rave reviews.

Jay was named one of Comedy Central Comics to Watch in 2015 and has performed internationally at comedy clubs and festivals including the Vodafone Dublin Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Festival, 208 Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Portland’s Bridgetown Festival, The Laugh Your Asheville Off Comedy Festival and Boston’s Women In Comedy Festival, among others.

Other credits include a part in the award-winning film Pinsky, Starz’s Take My Wife, Comedy Central’s White Flight and Comedy Central’s The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail as well as Viceland’s Party Legends and Flophouse.

Jay continues to be represented by the Spotlight Company, Kara Baker of Avalon Management and Seth Horwitz of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.