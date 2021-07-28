San Sebastian Film Festival Unveils New Directors Lineup

The 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival (September 17-25) has revealed the 13 features that will compete in its New Directors showcase.

Of the pics selected, nine are debuts while the remainder are second features. Directors include Canada’s Philippe Grégoire, who has been at more than 100 festivals with his short films, Fran Kranz from the U.S., and Turkish filmmaker Selman Nacar, whose project Between Two Dawns won two industry prizes at San Seb last year.

The filmmakers will compete for the Kutxabank-New Directors Award, which comes with a $60,000 (€50,000) prize that is split between the director and Spanish distributor of the movie.

Here’s the full New Directors lineup:

Carajita

Directors: Silvina Schnicer (Argentina), Ulises Porra (Argentina)

Country(ies) of production: Dominican Republic – Argentina

Ese Fin De Semana / That Weekend

Director: Mara Pescio (Argentina)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Argentina – Brazil

Hon-Ja Sa-Neun Sa-Ram-Deul / Aloners

Director: Hong Sung-Eun (South Korea)

Country(Ies) Of Production: South Korea

İki Şafak Arasinda / Between Two Dawns

Director: Selman Nacar (Turkey)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Turkey – France – Romania – Spain

Inventura / Inventory

Director: Darko Sinko (Slovenia)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Slovenia

Josefina / Josephine

Director: Javier Marco (Spain)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Spain

La Roya / The Rust

Director: Juan Sebastián Mesa (Colombia)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Colombia – France

Las Vacaciones De Hilda / Hilda´S Short Summer

Director: Agustín Banchero (Uruguay)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Uruguay – Brazil

Le Bruit Des Moteurs / The Noise Of Engines

Director: Philippe Grégoire (Canada)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Canada

Marocco / Mikado

Director: Emanuel Parvu (Romania)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Romania

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz (Usa)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Usa

Nich’ya / Unwanted

Director: Lena Lanskih (Russia)

Country(Ies) Of Production: Russia

Shu Qi Shi Guang / Lost In Summer

Director: Sun Liang (China)

Country(Ies) Of Production: China