KTLA’s Sam Rubin & KCBS’ Joy Benedict To Square Off In Two-Way Race For SAG-AFTRA Local Board Seat

Sam Rubin, the longtime entertainment reporter at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, will face off with Joy Benedict, a reporter at L.A.’s CBS 2 and KCAL, in the election to represent broadcasters on SAG-AFTRA’s L.A. board of directors.

Rubin is running on presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s Membership First opposition slate, while Benedict was announced earlier this month as running on the ruling party’s Unite for Strength slate headed by presidential candidate Fran Drescher. Election ballots will be mailed to members August 3 and counted September 2.

Rubin, who has been the entertainment anchor on the KTLA Morning News since 1991, said he’s concerned about recent changes in eligibility requirements at the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan. Those changes sparked a lawsuit that claims that they “illegally discriminate based on age” – a charge flatly denied by the plan’s trustees, who say the changes were necessary to keep the plan afloat.

“As a union broadcaster for over 30 years, and KTLA’s entertainment reporter, I’ve had many occasions to hear from my fellow SAG-AFTRA members about their concerns regarding the myriad issues facing all of us,” Rubin said in his official candidate’s statement. “I was troubled to hear that thousands of my fellow union members lost their health insurance. I rely on our insurance as do my four children. My voice in our Los Angeles boardroom will be one of finding beneficial solutions. I ask for your vote to allow me to represent us in moving forward with both strength and integrity.”

In her official candidate’s statement, Benedict said: “I believe we all have a voice, we just have to learn to use it! As a journalist, I’ve devoted my life to telling the stories of others and helping them fight for what they deserve. As a union broadcast member working in Los Angeles for the last decade, I’ve served as a delegate and on two National Committees. I’m proud to represent broadcasters not only in my field of TV news, but radio and entertainment. I look forward to serving the needs of all members as we fight for safety and equality in the workplaces.”