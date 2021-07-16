SAG-AFTRA’s Ruling Party Unveils Full Slate Of Candidates: Yvette Nicole Brown, Ezra Knight, Rosie O’Donnell, Jeff Garlin & More

SAG-AFTRA’s upcoming election is taking shape, with the union’s ruling party – headed by presidential candidate Fran Drescher – today unveiling its full slate of candidates.

Yvette Nicole Brown is running for president of the Los Angeles local, and Ezra Knight is running for president of the union’s New York local – each as part of the ruling parties’ Unite for Strength and USAN slate. Brown, a national board member, is nominated for an Emmy for A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Knight, who co-starred for many years on Law & Order, is the New York local’s vice president and a national board member.

“I believe nothing in our union works unless we are all working together,” Brown said. “As L.A. president I will advocate for each and every member and lead with kindness and respect. It’s been a tough time for us as work here in LA came to a virtual standstill during the pandemic. As we return to work, we will build an even better and safer workplace for all while vigorously enforcing our contracts. That’s my promise.”

Related Story Jane Austin Supporting Matthew Modine For SAG-AFTRA President

Said Knight, whose running to succeed Rebecca Damon: “I am excited for the opportunity to run for New York president in this challenging and pivotal time, as we work to bring the industry and the city back to full strength. I’ll fight for ever-stronger contracts and continue my fierce advocacy for equity and inclusion throughout our industry.”

Watch on Deadline

Gabrielle Carteris and Fran Drescher Mega Agency

Drescher, who’s running for national president to succeed Gabrielle Carteris, said: “Yvette Nicole Brown is the woman for the moment, with a clear intention to unify our members, and a courageous path to diversity and inclusion. Ezra Knight is the right person in the right state at the right time. He has a keen understanding for the challenges of resistance when it comes to member rights, and is able and prepared for the task at hand.”

Anthony Rapp, who’s Drescher’s running mate in the race for national secretary-treasurer, said: “I’m honored to stand alongside Yvette and Ezra, two fierce, compassionate warriors for equality, fairness, and safety. Their years of experience being on the front line of our union leadership will serve them—and all of our members—so incredibly well. They lead with kindness and grace, and will be a unifying and inspiring force.”

Jeff Garlin, who stars on Curb Your Enthusiasm, is running for one of the L.A. local’s vice presidencies and a seat on the national board. Katie Von Till, an L.A. local board member who co-stars on Young Sheldon, is running for another vice presidency.

Jim Kerr is seeking re-election as vice president of the New York local on the USAN ticket, while national vice president Liz Zazzi and national board members Jay Potter and Linda Powell are running for three other vice presidencies in New York.

SAG-AFTRA

Rosie O’Donnell, who’s making her first run for a seat on SAG-AFTRA’s national board in New York, said: “I’m so inspired by this team and their approach to organizing work, negotiating strong contracts, and going the extra mile to educate performers. I’m eager to build upon those achievements to further empower members with the tools they need to thrive.”

Membership First, the union’s opposition party, is expected to announce its full slate shortly. Mathew Modine is running for president at the top of its ticket, and Joely Fisher is running for secretary-treasurer.

Jane Austin Supporting Matthew Modine For SAG-AFTRA President

Election ballots will be mailed on August 3 and will be counted on September 2.

Here’s the full slate of candidates from Unite for Strength and its USAN affiliate in New York:

UFS LOS ANGELES NATIONAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Shari Belafonte

Gabrielle Carteris

Wilson Cruz

Clark Gregg

Dulé Hill

Michelle Hurd

Jason George

Jeff Garlin

Jenny O’Hara

Camryn Manheim

Neal McDonough

Lee Purcell

Sara Rue

Brooke Smith

Dan Navarro (Singer/Recording Artist)

UFS LOS ANGELES LOCAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Malcolm Barrett

Shari Belafonte

Bill Bellamy

Michelle Bonilla

Julie Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown

Joi Carr

Ever Carradine

Parvesh Cheena

Mindy Cohn

Melissa Cook

Chantal Cousineau

Ellen Crawford

Alyma Dorsey

Jeff Garlin

Jason George

Giselle Gilbert

Eve Gordon

Clark Gregg

Ren Hanami

Austin Highsmith Garces

Dulé Hill

Michelle Hurd

Clyde Kusatsu

Jen Levin

Kate Linder

Neal McDonough

Jenny O’Hara

Alison Pill

Lee Purcell

Dileep Rao

Romy Rosemont

Sara Rue

Woody Schultz

Brooke Smith

Amir Talai

Stacey Travis

Armand Vasquez

Katie Von Till

Ben Whitehair

Vivicca A Whitsett

Joy Benedict (Broadcaster)

Jasper Randall (Singer)

Fletcher Sheridan (Singer)

Danielle Towne (Dancer)

USAN NEW YORK NATIONAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Josh Charles

Michael Gaston

Traci Godfrey

Ezra Knight

Rosie O’Donnell

Jay Potter

Linda Powell

Anthony Rapp

Liz Zazzi

Janice Pendarvis (Singer)

USAN NEW YORK LOCAL BOARD CANDIDATES

Marc Baron

Evan Bass

Avis Boone

Christine Bruno

Nick Fondulis

Erin Fritch

Michael Gaston

Janette Gautier

Traci Godfrey

Ed Heavey

Anita Hollander

Phoebe Jonas

Sandra Karas

Verania Kenton

Ezra Knight

Joseph Melendez

Vanessa Morales

Jack Mulcahy

Jay Potter

Linda Powell

Anthony Rapp

John Rothman

Kevin Scullin

Sarah Seeds

leslie Shreve

Rick Zahn

Liz Zazzi

Jim Kerr (Broadcast-Entertainment)

Jeff Spurgeon (Broadcast-Entertainment)

Cheri Preston (Broadcast-News & Information)

David Ushery (Broadcast-News & Information)

Jamal Story (Dancer)

Janice Pendarvis (Singer)

Samantha MacIvor (Stunt Performer)

Unite for Strength and USAN will also field a group of delegate candidates to the fifth SAG-AFTRA National Convention, which will be held virtually in October.