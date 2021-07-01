Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative Names Participants In First Production Assistant Intensive Program

Launched in 2016, Ryan Murphy’s Half initiative set out to ensure that at least half of the director positions on his shows were filled by women. Within less than a year, his portfolio’s director slate hired 60% women directors and 90% met its women, BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+ requirement.

Now the initiative is expanding its training opportunities for emerging women/BIPOC talent behind the camera with the first Production Assistant Intensive, which provides access to mentorship, education and job opportunities with Ryan Murphy Productions. The first five mentees have been selected and will start this month. (You can find the list below)

During the four-week summer intensive, they will learn how to be an episodic PA by training alongside PAs on a Ryan Murphy production; supporting and shadowing the crew at all levels of production. The mentees will work as paid PAs while training and shadowing in multiple departments. They also will receive access to peer mentorship from PAs on a Ryan Murphy Production in their day-to-day duties.

Mentees also will attend educational sessions with production staff to learn about their craft and the various aspects of physical production, reading call sheets, protocols for the flow of production and what makes a great PA who will succeed and move up.

The summer 2021 intensive was open to candidates who are: junior or senior of college, 2 years of community college, or if not enrolled in college (or did not have access to college) they can demonstrate they have been pursuing a career in production or a field that relates to a specific department in television production (ie makeup artist, construction, graphic design, photography) for the last 2 years.