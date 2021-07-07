Ryan Lowerre Joins Lionsgate As President of Domestic Television & Digital Distribution

Ryan Lowerre has joined Lionsgate as President of Domestic Television and Digital Distribution, the company announced on Wednesday. The former Amazon Prime exec’s appointment completes the reconfiguration of the company’s Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution Operations across streaming, broadcast and cable platforms.

Lowerre will be responsible for overseeing the distribution and licensing of Liongate’s 17,000-title film and TV library, its slate of feature films and line-up of first-run television series to clients in the SVOD, AVOD, basic cable and free TV space across the U.S. and Canada.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Lowerre served two turns at Amazon Prime Video, most recently as Head of Licensed Content – US, where he was overseeing the licensed content portfolio. During his tenure at the streamer, Lowerre’s responsibilities also included licensing first run TV series as well as leading the company’s content acquisition efforts for international expansion into the VOD/EST space. Lowerre also worked at Hulu where he oversaw content investment of hit television series such as Black-ish, Power, The Good Doctor and Golden Girls.

“The demand for premium content is increasing all the time as more new buyers emerge to compete in the domestic marketplace,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer, to whom Lowerre will report. “Ryan’s past work experience and business relationships make him the perfect candidate to help Lionsgate capitalize on the growing opportunities of an ever-changing media environment. He understands the needs of our buyers and brings a fresh and invigorating perspective to the team and our domestic business.”

“Lionsgate is an entrepreneurial content leader at the forefront of innovative and bespoke distribution models, with a slate of current releases and a robust library that reach every corner of the world,” said Lowerre. “I’m proud to join Jim and the Lionsgate family in positioning the company as a partner of choice to domestic streaming and linear buyers as their appetite for content continues to grow exponentially.”

Lowerre began his professional career at Twentieth Century Fox in International Television Distribution with roles in finance and deal valuation as well as licensing deal negotiations in international markets for Premium Pay TV and SVOD. He holds an MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.