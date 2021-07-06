‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Team Reuniting For American Political Insurrection Feature

Judas and the Black Messiah director-producer and co-scribe Shaka King, producers Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King and star Lil Rel Howery are collaborating on an untitled original movie centering around an American political insurrection.

King will direct and also produce along side Coogler’s Proximity label and Charles D. King’s MACRO alongside Howery. Details are being kept secret, however, Shaka King will be part of the writing team which he is currently assembling. EPs are Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler; MACRO’s Poppy Hanks and Greta Fuentes; and Brandon Harris.

MACRO/Proximity/Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah received six Oscar noms including Best Picture, and won for Daniel Kaluuya’s turn as Black Panthers chairman Fred Hampton and the original song “Fight for You” from H.E.R., D’Mile and Tiara Thomas. The pic repped the first time in history that an all-Black producing team was recognized in the Oscar Best Picture category.

Related Story 'National Champions': Kristin Chenoweth, Jeffrey Donovan & Lil Rel Howery Board STX Sports Drama

(L-R) Coogler and King Mega

Watch on Deadline

King and his co-writers were selected to receive WGA’s coveted Paul Selvin Award. He was also nominated for the PGA Award and the WGA Award for Original Screenplay this year. He is the writer and director who won the coveted “Someone to Watch” honor at the Independent Spirit Awards on behalf of his feature directorial debut, Newlyweeds.

Comedian, actor, producer, writer Howery starred in the Oscar-winning Get Out which earned him the Best Comedic Performance in a Movie at the MTV Movie & Television Awards, and a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor. His recent credits include Netflix’s Bad Trip, Bird Box, Amazon’s Brittany Runs a Marathon, Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry, Netflix’s Fatherhood and 20th Century Studios’ upcoming Free Guy. On television, he can currently be seen as the host of the competition game show Small Fortune on NBC.

Coogler is currently directing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to his $1.34 billion WW grossing and 3x Oscar winning hit. He also co-wrote the sequel. Proximity’s next project is Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the hit 1996 film, which will be released by Warner Bros. on July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Proximity

Charles D. King is Founder & CEO of multi-platform media company MACRO, which represents the voice and perspectives of Black people and people of color. MACRO co-financed the critically-acclaimed Mudbound, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq.; Sorry to Bother You and Just Mercy. Formerly a partner/senior agent at WME, King was the first African-American partner in the company’s 100+ year history and the first ever African-American partner at any major talent agency. Known industry wide for his innovative deal-making, keen eye for talent and strategic long-horizon thinking, King’s list of notable clients spanned every sector of the entertainment industry, including acclaimed filmmakers, music icons, media moguls and innovators. King is an angel investor, dedicated philanthropist, member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and The Television Academy.

Shaka King is repped by UTA, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Coogler is repped by WME, M88, and Cohen & Gardner. Charles D. King is repped by Granderson Des Rochers. Lil Rel Howery is repped by UTA, Fourth Wall Management, and Cohen & Gardner.