‘Rutherford Falls’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

Peacock has handed comedy Rutherford Falls a second season.

The comedy, which premiered in April, comes from Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur.

The ten-episode series follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also feature.

Teller Ornelas, who co-created the series with The Office alum Helms and Parks and Recreation’s Schur, is showrunner and exec produces along with the pair. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

The series is notable for its Native representation in comedy television both in front of and behind the camera. It has one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series including Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire(Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache) as well as actor Michael Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]) on screen.

It is the latest renewal for the nascent streaming service, which has also handed comedies Saved By The Bell and Girls5Eva second seasons.

Teller Ornelas said the show highlights the gallows’ humor of Native Americans and is a big step forward in terms of representation. “You never see Indians on TV,” she said. “When you do it’s one guy and he has to transform into a wolf.”

You can listen to Teller Ornelas tell Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast about how the show bolsters representation for Native creative in the entertainment industry here.

“We are beyond ecstatic for Season two. I’m probably slightly biased, but Rutherford Falls is made by the best writers, cast, and crew, on earth. Not to mention Ed Helms and Mike Schur, two of the nicest guys in the business. We are very grateful to the folks at Universal Television and Peacock for continuing to champion Indigenous comedies,” said Co-Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas.

“We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast.”

“We are thrilled that Peacock has renewed Rutherford Falls for a second season,” added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. “It’s been wonderful to watch Reagan, Nathan, Bobbie, Terry, and the rest of the Rutherford Fallians come to life in this ambitiously witty series. Mike, Sierra and Ed poured their creative geniuses into the show, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”