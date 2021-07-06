Rosy Cordero Joins Deadline As Senior TV Reporter

Rosy Cordero has joined Deadline as Senior TV Reporter. She will be part of Deadline’s growing TV team that includes Co-Editor-In-Chief Nellie Andreeva, Television Editor Peter White, Senior Managing Editor Denise Petski and TV Reporter Alexandra Del Rosario. In her role, Cordero also will continue to lift up talent from marginalized communities while spearhead Deadline’s Diversity & Inclusion coverage.

Cordero comes from Entertainment Weekly, where she has been a digital news writer the past two years. She previously worked with Deadline as a freelancer, and over the past decade has also written for Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Latina.com and the New York Daily News.

“From the moment Rosy introduced herself to me at an event several years ago, I’ve been impressed by her tenacity, strong instincts and positive attitude,” said Andreeva, who runs Deadline with Co-Editor-In-Chief Mike Fleming Jr. “As a freelancer here, she made her mark with several great ‘gets,’ and Mike and I cannot wait to see what she will bring to our coverage as she joins the Deadline team.”

In addition to covering television, Cordero is an avid TV watcher and a fan of true crime and legal genres, along with classic sitcoms. Born and raised in Miami, she is based in Los Angeles and can be reached at rcordero@deadline.com.