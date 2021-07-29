Rosie O’Donnell To Make Guest Appearance In Amazon’s ‘A League Of Their Own’ Series

Rosie O’Donnell will return to the world of A League of Their Own. The actress, who originally appeared in the 1992 film as Doris Murphy, revealed she will take on a guest gig for Amazon’s upcoming series adaptation.

O’Donnell unveiled her guest spot in an episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic. The episode, which dropped Wednesday, features the two talking about her roles on The L Word: Generation Q and A League of Their Own.

“I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at a local gay bar,” O’Donnell revealed.

The hourlong series, from co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV, is described as a fresh approach to Penny Marshall’s 1992 Columbia Pictures movie about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The reboot will follow new characters who embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.

According to the streamer, A League of Their Own will take “a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

The series stars Jacobson and Chanté Adams alongside D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

O’Donnell said Jacobson reached out to her and sent the pilot, which “was just beautiful.”

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Graham, Jacobson, Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and co-executive producer Elizabeth Koe. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Hear O’Donnell’s remarks below, around the 38-minute mark.