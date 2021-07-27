Rosenzweig Group Ups Liz Wagner To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based The Rosenzweig Group continues to grow and expand its management ranks with the promotion of associate Liz Wagner to Manager.

Wagner joined the talent management and production company in 2019 to assist in all facets of the business including servicing the extensive roster of talent while contributing on the production side as well. Prior to joining TRG, Wagner served as an assistant at Meghan Schumacher Management.

A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Wagner has worked extensively in TV production, having developed and produced numerous projects, in addition to working as supervising/senior producer on series for FYI, Bravo, and Lifetime.

“Liz’s contributions to the team have been invaluable thus far and we’re thrilled about this next chapter, where she’ll co-manage several existing clients on the roster as well as point new ones that she will help bring in,” said Marni Rosenzweig, president/owner of The Rosenzweig Group.

Added Wagner: “I’m so proud to represent our exceptional roster of talent in my new role and am thrilled for the opportunity to continue The Rosenzweig Group’s mission of helping this incredible group of artists and creators achieve their potential in all of their pursuits.”

Watch on Deadline

The Rosenzweig Group currently manages a curated list of talent across all platforms and recently served as associate producer on the indie film, Going Places, starring clients Miranda Rae Mayo and Ethan Cutkosky.

