‘Rosaline’: Kyle Allen To Play Romeo In 20th Century’s Revisionist ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Pic Starring Kaitlyn Dever

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Allen has been tapped to play Romeo in 20th Century’s Rosaline, a comedic and revisionist take on Romeo & Juliet that has Kaitlyn Dever attached to star. Isabela Merced is on board to play Juliet. The film had been at MGM but recently hit the market, and after being quickly acquired by 20th Century, the studio tapped Karen Maine to direct. 21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing.

The script is based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle and is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. We see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. What begins as an attempt to foil the famous romance and win back her guy becomes a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to help get the star-crossed lovers back together.

(500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber penned the script. Emily Morris & Becca Edelman are overseeing for 21 Laps; Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century.

Allen is currently in production on the Kyra Sedgwick directed film Space Oddity. He also recently starred in Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, and will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story for Amblin/20th Century Studios and Paramount’s The In Between. Other recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse Now and Hulu’s The Path.

Allen is represented by UTA, Management 360 and attorneys Steve Warren and Huy Nguyen.