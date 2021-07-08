Robert & Michelle King Ink Massive New Five-Year Overall Deal With CBS Studios

The Good Fight and Evil creators Robert and Michelle King are staying at their longtime studio home, CBS Studios. But this was not a straight-forward overall deal renewal. The big new five-year pact, said to be in the high eight figures with a potential to cross the nine-figure mark in success, came after months of negotiations.

Patrick Harbron/CBS

It was touch and go for awhile with multiple suitors pursuing the prolific duo, including Universal Television, I hear. In the end, CBS Studios stepped up to keep two of their top creators in the fold, extending their tenure to 17 years.

Under the new agreement, CBS Studios will continue to have exclusive rights to produce content created by the Kings through their King Size Productions banner across all platforms. Liz Glotzer remains president of King Size Productions.

The Kings have successfully juggled multiple series for most of their 12 years to date at CBS Studios. They currently have three series on the air, the long-running The Good Fight, headed into its fifth season, and recent transplant Evil — both on Paramount+ — as well as The Bite on Spectrum, with all three potentially getting additional seasons. Under their new deal, the Kings will continue to oversee the three shows, which they created, executive produce and serve as showrunners on. They also recently executive produced through CBS Studios the limited series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, which set viewership records for Showtime.

Liz Glotzer CBS

“Robert and Michelle represent an elite class of producers who consistently deliver intelligent, provocative and acclaimed series across all platforms,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS. “Their stories are brilliant, the characters are memorable and the productions always have a sharp, premium visual style. The King’s contributions to CBS are significant and this ongoing partnership is a major source of pride for our company.”

The Kings, who have been at CBS Television Studios since 2009, created and executive produced the acclaimed CBS/CBS Studios legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran for seven seasons. They went on to co-create and executive produce a spinoff series, The Good Fight, which launched CBS All Access’ original scripted slate before transitioning to Paramount+earlier this year. Creative collaborators for over 20 years and married for almost 35 years, the pair also created CBS’ quirky summer series BrainDead during their CBS Studios stay. Evil also originated on CBS before migrating to Paramount+ for its current second season. Before joining the studio, the Kings created the ABC legal drama In Justice.

Bryan Cranston in “Your Honor” Skip Bolen/Showtime

“Michelle and Robert have been integral to our success as a studio for more than a decade. We are continually bowled over by their ability to invent new forms of storytelling and their uncanny knack of being prescient and relatable while holding a mirror up to culture,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. “Their series have all been landmark, genre-busting shows, widely recognized among television’s best. They are simply extraordinary, and we are so proud and honored to be continuing our partnership.”

Prior to their work in television, Michelle King worked in development at various studios and production companies, while Robert wrote a dozen produced feature films, including Vertical Limit and Red Corner. The Kings have been honored by the American Film Institute, the Writers Guild of America and the Television Academy, as well as the TCA. They also have been awarded the Sidney Lumet Award for Integrity in Entertainment, the Humanitas Prize and the Peabody Award.

CBS

“We’ve been part of the CBS family for over a decade and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the relationship,” said Robert and Michelle King. “George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and his team have been the most supportive, thoughtful partners imaginable. We look forward to many more shows for many more years.”

Since joining King Size Prods. as president, Glotzer has executive produced The Good Fight, Evil, Your Honor and The Bite. She previously executive produced Castle Rock for Hulu. Glotzer also served as president of Castle Rock Entertainment, which she joined at its inception. There she supervised all aspects of production and development and produced feature films including The Shawshank Redemption, Fracture, Bernie, Music and Lyrics, Friends with Benefits, Before Midnight and The Mist. She also produced the Broadway production of Misery, starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf, who was nominated for a Tony.

The Kings are repped by UTA and Jon Moonves, Jeff Finkelstein & Jean Tanaka at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.