Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tanya Saracho & Anonymous Content Team Up For ‘Vida’ Creator’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Mala Hierba’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Robert Downey Jr. And Others Remember His Father, Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., As “A True Maverick”

Robert Downey sr
Robert Downey and Robert Downey Jr. on set of 'Too Much Sun' in the early '90s. Cinetel/courtesy Everett Collection

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday that Robert Downey Sr., the director of the anti-establishment satirical classic Putney Swope had died, his son Robert Downey Jr., paid tribute to his father, calling him “a true maverick filmmaker.”

Downey Jr. went on to say that his father had suffered the ravages of Parkinson’s disease, but died in his sleep. He also added some levity in a tribute to his stepmother, Rosemary Rogers-Downey: “According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The Downey family scion also posted a black and white portrait of his father above the message.

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery

Watch on Deadline

Here is the full text of RDJ’s Instagram post:

RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.
Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

The National Board of Review posted a remembrance of some of Downey Sr.’s films and observed: “Downey can be characterized by his anarchic humor, anti-establishment voice and DIY approach to filmmaking — an inspiration to anyone with aims to tell stories and make films outside the confines of the commercial Hollywood system.”

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad