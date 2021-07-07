Robert Downey Jr. And Others Remember His Father, Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., As “A True Maverick”

Robert Downey and Robert Downey Jr. on set of 'Too Much Sun' in the early '90s.

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday that Robert Downey Sr., the director of the anti-establishment satirical classic Putney Swope had died, his son Robert Downey Jr., paid tribute to his father, calling him “a true maverick filmmaker.”

Downey Jr. went on to say that his father had suffered the ravages of Parkinson’s disease, but died in his sleep. He also added some levity in a tribute to his stepmother, Rosemary Rogers-Downey: “According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The Downey family scion also posted a black and white portrait of his father above the message.

Here is the full text of RDJ’s Instagram post:

RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.

Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

The National Board of Review posted a remembrance of some of Downey Sr.’s films and observed: “Downey can be characterized by his anarchic humor, anti-establishment voice and DIY approach to filmmaking — an inspiration to anyone with aims to tell stories and make films outside the confines of the commercial Hollywood system.”

RIP Robert Downey SENIOR. Fought hard. Cared about what matters. Created many works of art…including @RobertDowneyJr — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 7, 2021

"Goodnight sweet prince." That was the text I got from Bob's wife Rosemary at 6am, as we were trying to schedule a visit this weekend. I knew Parkinson's was kicking his ass, but wish I could've seen him once more. One of the funniest people I've ever met, a hero and friend. RIP. https://t.co/oHh5RFxP4G pic.twitter.com/f1ktEM0ZRc — Aaron Hillis (@cobblehillis) July 7, 2021

Indy maverick filmmakers don't get much more indy mavericky than Robert Downey, Sr. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/S2og0FJtia — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) July 7, 2021

RIP Robert Downey Sr.

He made some of the wildest films I've ever seen, if you have time check out Chafed Elbows or Putney Swope today in his memory. — Matty (@MattBennett) July 7, 2021