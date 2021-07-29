Comedy Writer Robb Chavis Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Black-ish co-executive producer Robb Chavis has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, he will develop new half-hour series for the studio.

This marks a return to CBS Studios for Chavis who worked as Executive Story Editor on its CBS comedy series Superior Donuts.

“We really enjoyed working with Robb four years ago and have been intent on getting him back on the lot ever since. He has a unique and impressive resume,” said Kate Adler, EVP of Comedy Development, CBS Studios. “From now on maybe we should require that all comedy writers attend Harvard Law School and pass the Bar.”

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 2001, Chavis practiced law for a decade before switching careers with a job as a segment producer on Bunim-Murray’s pop culture newsmagazine series Brkdwn.

He segued to scripted TV with back-to-back yearlong staff writer stints on the NBC/Universal TV comedy series Bad Judge and Truth Be Told before he landed the Executive Story Editor position on the CBS/CBS Studios’ Superior Donuts, starring Jermaine Fowler, which he held for the sitcom’s two-season run.

Chavis went on to work as co-executive producer on ABC/ABC Signature’s Black-ish where he has been for the past three years. The praised comedy series is now headed to its eighth and final season.

“CBS gave me a critical opportunity early in my career,” Chavis said. “I’m excited to return to the fold at ViacomCBS, and I’m looking forward to creating something special with their incredible team.”

Chavis is repped by WME, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson.