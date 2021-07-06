Rob Schneider Directs & Stars In Indie Family Comedy ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’

Rob Schneider has completed principal production on the family adventure live action comedy-animation hybrid Daddy Daughter Trip which the SNL alum produced, directed and stars in.

Shot in Arizona, the movie also stars Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy), Monica Huarte (40 y 20), Migel Ángel Muñoz (Un paso Adelante), Monty Python’s John Cleese, Schneider’s daughter Grammy nominated singer songwriter Elle King as well as Miranda Scarlett Schneider and Gavin Joseph.

Daddy Daughter Trip tells the story of 2nd grader (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) who dreams of a fun-filled spring break vacation her family can’t afford. Against the better judgement of her mom (Sandler) and with only coins in their pockets, her dreamer father (Rob Schneider) decides to take her on a spring break trip anyway. After a series of misfortunate adventures, their vacation is saved when the duo meet a couple of famous travel bloggers (Huarte and Muñoz).

Pic is also produced by Patricia Schneider, From Out of Florida Productions. EP is Todd Graves from Dusty Desert Trailer. The animation is by Joss Monzon and Francisco Herrera and written by Patricia Schneider and Jamie Lissow. Miguel Muñoz is repped by You Rock Talent.

Rob Schneider said, “In my thirty plus year career, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some of the best actors in the industry, but nothing comes close to sharing the screen with my incredibly sweet and talented eight year old daughter Miranda.”

Schneider is currently co-starring in Netflix’s Home Team, starring Kevin James and is embarking on his stand-up comedy tour throughout the summer. He previously directed Big Stan and two seasons of Netflix Original Comedy Series Real Rob. His feature canon includes such cult classics as the Deuce Bigalow franchise, The Animal, The Benchwarmers, and Adam Sandler’s Grownups, Fifty First Dates, and The Waterboy. Schneider appeared recently in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy and Hubie Halloween. On television he starred in the CBS comedy, Rob, and Netflix’s Real Rob.