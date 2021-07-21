Rob Jonas, Former Foursquare, Factual Executive, Named CEO Of P-MRC Data

Rob Jonas has been named CEO of P-MRC Data, a joint venture of Penske Media and MRC and database of global music and entertainment consumption, behavior and trends, powering the Billboard and Rolling Stone charts.

Jonas will be based at the group’s Los Angeles headquarters, tasked with unifying and expanding its portfolio of data products, increasing value for existing and new customers and partners, and solidifying its role as an authoritative, independent data company for the music and entertainment industries.

P-MRC, created last fall, includes MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Alpha Data and Variety Business Intelligence. It serves more than 750 media and entertainment brands.

Jonas most recently served as chief revenue officer at enterprise data company Foursquare where he was responsible for all sales, partnerships, business development and international markets across the company’s product portfolio. He joined Foursquare in 2020 through a merger with Factual, an industry innovator in geospatial data, where he held the same role, and subsequently spent 12 month integrating the go-to-market teams.

He previously held key positions at PubMatic, InMobi and Google in Europe, as well as various commercial and technical roles with Yahoo!, idealab! and IBM.

“Rob brings strength as an operator in high-growth organizations and has a proven track record of scaling product and customer centric businesses. He is highly entrepreneurial and innovative, and will be a tremendous asset as we look to grow and fully optimize the business,” said PMC CEO Jay Penske and MRC co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk.

Added Jonas: “Rich and accurate data is the indispensable enabler for decision making and growth in this and every industry, and in combination with systemic changes in how we consume music, TV, film and other forms of entertainment, P-MRC Data is uniquely positioned.”

Penske Media Corp is Deadline’s parent company.