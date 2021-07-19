Roadside Attractions Acquires ‘Hard Luck Love Song’, Sets Fall Release For Romantic Thriller Starring Michael Dorman & Sophia Bush

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has acquired Hard Luck Love Song, with plans to release the crime thriller exclusively in theaters on October 15.

Justin Corsbie’s debut feature was inspired by the song “Just Like Old Times” by acclaimed singer/songwriter Todd Snider.

The gritty, modern-day love story follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. Jesse finds himself at an existential crossroads during a chance encounter with his old flame Carla (Sophia Bush), as their complicated past and current troubles threaten to destroy their blissful reunion.

The character-driven feature also stars Dermot Mulroney, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, and hip-hop icon RZA.

Related Story Samuel Goldwyn Films & Roadside Attractions Acquire North American Rights To Crime Thriller 'Snakehead'

Corsbie penned the script with Craig Ugoretz. Pic’s producers are Allison R. Smith, Corsbie and Douglas Matejka for Smith & Corsbie’s Dime Box Entertainment.

Watch on Deadline

“Like our previous films The Peanut Butter Falcon, Winter’s Bone and Mud, Hard Luck Love Song knows its authentic Americana setting, and as a native of Austin, TX, Justin’s affection for roots music is evident in every frame,” said Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen.

“Hard Luck Love Song is my love letter to Americana music and the colorful characters who inhabit that world,” added Corsbie. “Todd Snider is among the great American troubadours, following in the tradition of Woody Guthrie, Johnny Cash, and John Prine, and I humbly tried to honor his unique talent for blending drama, humor, grit, and wit by infusing this film with those ingredients.”

Corsbie’s film had its world premiere at the 2020 Austin Film Festival, going on to win the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the 2020 Portland Film Festival. The film also screened at the 2021 Buenos Aires International Film Festival, where it was nominated for awards including Best Picture, Best Actor (Dorman), Best Supporting Actress (Bush) and Best Supporting Actor (Mulroney).

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Roadside’s Angel An and UTA’s Independent Film Group. Corsbie is represented by LA- & Austin-based Synthetic Pictures for commercials and branded content.