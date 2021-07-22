Creator+ Studio Sets ‘Jane’ As First Film; Madelaine Petsch To Produce & Star Alongside Melissa Leo, Chlöe Bailey And More

Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch is set to produce and star in Jane, the debut feature from next-generation content studio and distribution platform, Creator+.

She’ll appear alongside Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Ian Owens (Shrill), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team, Alexa & Katie), Nina Bloomgarden (Fatherhood), five-time Grammy nominee Chlöe Bailey (of Chloe X Halle), and model Chloe Yu.

Jane is a psychological thriller centered on Olivia (Petsch), a seemingly perfect high school senior, who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. When Olivia gets deferred from her dream college, she begins to spiral and experiences a series of increasingly frightening panic attacks. In an attempt to regain some sense of control, she embarks on a social media-fueled rampage against those that stand in the way of her success. But as things escalate, she is forced to confront—and ultimately embrace—her darkest impulses, in order to get ahead.

Pic marks the directorial debut of Sabrina Jaglom, who wrote the script with Rishi Rajani.

Petsch will produce alongside Debbie Liebling (Hulu’s PEN15), Creator+ Head of Production Nick Phillips (Gunpowder & Sky’s Alt) and Creator+ Head of Content Studio Adam Wescott (YouTube Originals’ This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous). Production kicks off at the end of July in Albuquerque, NM.

“Mental wellness and anxiety issues for young adults are more prevalent than ever,” said Petsch. “JANE resonated with me because it grapples with the perils of these uncomfortable and often taboo topics.”

“Complicated female characters of this age are rarely featured at the center of their own stories, free of the whims of adults or their male counterparts,” said Jaglom. “Furthermore, mental health concerns are so rarely taken seriously in young adults, particularly high functioning ones. I hope this film sparks conversations around these topics while treating the viewer to a dark, thrilling ride.”

“Creator+ is reimagining how stories are developed and told through the eyes of Gen Z,” added Westcott. “We’re thrilled to partner with Madelaine who perfectly blends the worlds of traditional entertainment with a large online presence to tell great stories.”

Creator+ is a studio and platform geared toward digital-first storytellers and creators. It provides financing, development, in-house production, distribution, marketing, ecommerce and film-related merchandise, operations and community capabilities for talent, monetizing through their existing audience and beyond, across mobile, web and connected-TV.

Sabrina Jaglom is represented by UTA/Grandview.

Madelaine Petsch is with CAA/Mosaic; Ian Owens with Innovative Artists and Like-Minded Management; Kerri Meders with Coast to Coast Talent Group, Principal Entertainment LA, Commercial Talent, A3 Artists Agency and attorney Carolyn Conrad at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham; Nina Bloomgarden with Innovative Artists, Grandview and The Artists Partnership (UK); Chlöe Bailey with CAA; and Chloe Yu, with Zero Gravity Management.