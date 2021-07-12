‘Grown-ish’s Ritza Bloom Developing TV Adaptation Of Marissa Meyer’s ‘Instant Karma’ For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Rising writer Ritza Bloom, who has worked on series including Freeform’s Grown-ish and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is developing a TV adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s Instant Karma.

The project is currently in the works at HBO Max as a half-hour single-cam family dramedy series. Bloom is writing, while author Meyer, who has also written books including The Lunar Chronicles, Heartless, andThe Renegades Trilogy, is set as co-exec producer.

The book, which was published in November, follows chronic overachiever Prudence Barnett, who is always quick to cast judgment on the lazy, rude, and arrogant residents of her coastal town. Her dreams of karmic justice are fulfilled when, after a night out with her friends, she wakes up with the sudden ability to cast instant karma on those around her.

Pru giddily makes use of the power, punishing everyone from public vandals to mean gossips, but there is one person on whom her powers consistently backfire: Quint Erickson, her slacker of a lab partner. Quint is annoyingly cute and impressively noble, especially when it comes to his work with the rescue center for local sea animals.

When Pru resigns herself to working at the rescue center for extra credit, she begins to uncover truths about baby otters, environmental upheaval, and romantic crossed signals―not necessarily in that order. Her newfound karmic insights reveal how thin the line is between virtue and vanity, generosity and greed . . . love and hate… and fate.

Bloom has also worked with Issa Rae, writing, producing and directing content for the Insecure star’s Facebook platform The Peak. She was a semi-finalist in the HBO All-Access Writing Fellowship and was selected as a participant in the 2018 Disney/ABC Writing Program, which led her to get staffed on the second season of Grown-ish.

Bloom is repped by Zero Gravity Management, APA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis and Instant Karma was represented by CAA and Jill Grinberg Literary Management.