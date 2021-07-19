‘Ridiculousness’ Host Steelo Brim Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount+ & MTV Entertainment Studios

EXCLUSIVE: MTV is staying in business with Sterling ‘Steelo’ Brim.

The host of MTV’s Ridiculousness has struck a first-look deal with Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The pact will see Brim develop, exec produce and appear on camera shows non-scripted and scripted shows produced by MTV Entertainment Studios across the ViacomCBS portfolio including nascent streamer Paramount+. Since season 17, Brim has also been a creative producer on the show.

The move comes as Ridiculousness is set to celebrate its tenth birthday next month. The show, which has run for 21 seasons since 2011, is co-hosted by Brim, Rob Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast. The clip show features various viral videos, usually involving failed stunts which the trio judge and mock on the series.

It comes as the franchise has started to grow with the company adding three spin-offs: Deliciousness, Messyness, and Adorableness.

In addition to his work on Ridiculousness, Brim hosts the popular Wine & Weed podcast.

He is repped by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.