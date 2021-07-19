Ricky Gervais Says Channel 4 Would Be “Destroyed” If It was Sold By The UK Government

The Office and After Life creator Ricky Gervais has spoken out against UK government proposals to sell broadcaster Channel 4.

In a tweet on Monday, Gervais told his 14.4 million followers that Channel 4’s unique remit would be “destroyed” if it were privatized. He added that it would be a “real shame” if ministers push ahead with the plans.

For almost 40 years, Channel 4 has been a launch pad for new ideas and new talent. It’s been able to do that because of its remit and not-for-profit structure and it would be a real shame if that was destroyed by selling off the channel. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 19, 2021

Channel 4 is government-owned but is editorially and commercially independent from the state. It has a mission to support the UK production sector and back risky program making. Gervais has directly benefited from this, making shows including Derek for the broadcaster.

His intervention comes amid a 10-week consultation on Channel 4’s future, which is being led by the government. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said that a sale could be “better for the broadcaster, and better for the country,” helping secure Channel 4’s future amid the streaming revolution.