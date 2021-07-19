Skip to main content
Ricky Gervais Says Channel 4 Would Be “Destroyed” If It was Sold By The UK Government

Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais shot exclusively for Deadline in London. David Vintiner

The Office and After Life creator Ricky Gervais has spoken out against UK government proposals to sell broadcaster Channel 4.

In a tweet on Monday, Gervais told his 14.4 million followers that Channel 4’s unique remit would be “destroyed” if it were privatized. He added that it would be a “real shame” if ministers push ahead with the plans.

Channel 4 is government-owned but is editorially and commercially independent from the state. It has a mission to support the UK production sector and back risky program making. Gervais has directly benefited from this, making shows including Derek for the broadcaster.

His intervention comes amid a 10-week consultation on Channel 4’s future, which is being led by the government. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said that a sale could be “better for the broadcaster, and better for the country,” helping secure Channel 4’s future amid the streaming revolution.

