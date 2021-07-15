Rick Rubin, Music Producing Wizard Behind Beastie Boys & Johnny Cash, Signs Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

Rick Rubin has got some stories, and he’s going to start telling them in film and TV.

The music producer extraordinaire behind Beastie Boys, Slayer’s Reign In Blood, Tom Petty’s Wildflowers and Johnny Cash’s late-stage reinvention, has signed an overall deal with Endeavor Content.

The partnership comes ahead of the release of McCartney, 3, 2, 1, a six-part documentary series from Endeavor Content that saw Rubin and the Beatle explore the latter’s music and marked the first time that The Beatles’ original master tapes left Abbey Road. It launches July 16 on Hulu.

Rubin, who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, starred in and exec produced Shangri-La, a four-part doc series for Showtime directed by Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg that was set at Rubin’s Malibu recording studio.

The deal will see Rubin expand renowned Shangri La Recording Studios into film and television.

Rubin will be provided resources, development funds, executives and infrastructure support via Film 45, the production company founded by Peter Berg and acquired by Endeavor Content in 2019. Leila Mattimore, who is a co-EP on McCartney, 3, 2, 1, will lead the development efforts on behalf of the partnership.

Rubin also co-produces and hosts the podcast series Broken Record, with Malcolm Gladwell and hosts a GQ digital series of conversations with artists including Pharrell Williams, Kevin Abstract, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Rick is a beautiful storyteller who brings a fan-first eye and an open heart. He is both a driver and passenger of pop culture and together with Film 45 will break glass,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice,” Co-Presidents, Endeavor Content.

“Iconic and legendary are two words that define Rick Rubin’s career, and we’re excited to collaborate with him in this partnership to share his exceptional point of view,” said Matt Goldberg, President of Film 45.

Rubin, who also has produced hit albums for Run-D.M.C., Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down and others, is represented by WME.