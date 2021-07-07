Rick Laird Dies: Bassist For Jazz-Rock Fusion Giants Mahavishnu Orchestra, Return To Forever Was 80

Upon his UK return, he worked with keyboardist Brian Auger, touring with him and meeting his future bandmate, John McLaughlin.

Laird won a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, and moved to that city at age 25. He then transitioned from upright bass to the electric model. That opened the door to join forces with McLaughlin when he came calling to form the Mahavishnu Orchestra, one of the early pioneers of jazz- rock fusion.

Laird, McLaughlin, drummer Billy Cobham, keyboardist Jan Hammer and violinist Jerry Goodman became a unit respected for its musical prowess and its intensity, blending elements of classical, rock and jazz into live performances that became must-see for fans of the genre. Laird was with them from 1971 to 1973, playing on the group’s first two studio albums, including the classic debut, The Inner Mounting Flame and its follow-up, Birds of Fire. He was also part of a live album, Between Nothingness & Eternity.

He then transitioned to live and studio dates for various band leaders, but briefly replaced Stanley Clarke in Return to Forever in 1978. (His former band leader in that group, Chick Corea, died earlier this year in February).

After that, he issued a solo album, 1979’s Soft Focus.

Laird retired from music in 1982, focusing on photography, specializing in shots of some of the musical greats he knew.