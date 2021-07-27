Rick Aiello Dies: ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Son Of Danny Aiello Was 65

Rick Aiello, the son of late actor Danny Aiello who appeared with his father in such films as Do the Right Thing, A Brooklyn State of Mind and Harlem Nights, died Monday of pancreatic cancer in a Warwick, New York, hospital. He was 65.

His death was announced by family members.

The younger Aiello also had roles in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, the original Walker, Texas Ranger and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He is perhaps most recognizable to TV viewers for his recurring role on Danny Aiello’s 1997-98 CBS crime series Dellaventura.

Rick Aiello, Danny Aiello, Anne Ramsay, Byron Minns ‘Dellaventura’ Everett Collection

Rick’s elder brother Danny Aiello III, a stunt coordinator on the Denis Leary’s FX firefighter drama Rescue Me, preceded him in death, also succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Danny III died at 53 in 2010.

Danny Aiello (Moonstruck) died at 86 on December 12, 2019.

Rick Aiello is survived by wife Arlene and their children Ricky Jr. and Tori; brother Jamie; sister Stacey; and mother Sandy Aiello.