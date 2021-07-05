Richard Donner, Iconic Film Director, Remembered By Hollywood: “The Greatest Goonie Of All,” Steven Spielberg Says

UPDATED with latest: Richard Donner, the director that launched Superman on the big screen and elevated the buddy movie to blockbuster status with Lethal Weapon as part of a five-decade film and TV directing and producing career, died Monday at age 91. His credits included helming such iconic movies across several genres from the horror pic The Omen to the kids adventure tale The Goonies to a Christmas classic Scrooged.

He was remembered in industry circles today for his booming laugh and kindness, with his Goonies co-star Sean Astin saying, “What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love that he cared.”

Said Steven Spielberg: “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty, laugh will stay with me always.”

Mel Gibson, who became a global star thanks to the Donner-directed Lethal Weapon movies, told Deadline that Donner was his “friend and mentor,” saying “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. … I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”

Said Donner’s Assassins co-star Sylvester Stallone: “I enjoyed working with Dick Donner on Assassins. He was a man’s man, extremely talented! Great sense of humor, his big laughter was like rolling thunder.”

Here’s what those who worked with and were inspired by him. Keep checking back as we add to the list.

Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NDH9kKnQZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick! https://t.co/pjC9dbSkbt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. – Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

Incredibly sad to have just heard the news that the wonderful #RichardDonner has died. He was the best. — Sarah Douglas (@TheSarahDouglas) July 5, 2021

Hard to imagine another director with as much tonal breadth as Richard Donner, who nailed it every time no matter the genre. Who else could’ve made both THE GOONIES and THE OMEN? LETHAL WEAPON and SCROOGED? And a SUPERMAN for the ages. He made so many of my favorite movies. RIP. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 5, 2021

RIP, Richard Donner, director of the greatest superhero film of all time. pic.twitter.com/Vu5rMvLush — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner directed many wonderful and iconic films, including Superman, the Goonies and Lethal Weapon 1-4. ********** One of his lesser known films is a little gem of a movie.

It's called LADYHAWKE and it stars Matthew Broderick, Michelle Pfeiffer and Rutger Hauer pic.twitter.com/utuLf2gv7W — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 5, 2021

The great Richard Donner on set. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/KiGTYCytP4 — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner Dead: ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Was 91 – Deadline https://t.co/bsCFadRq3g Godspeed good man. We are fewer — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner was one of THE great Hollywood directors – The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, Scrooged. Every one of them perfect. Made us believe a man could fly. One of the architects of the blockbuster. Farewell sir, your legacy is immortal. #RichardDonner pic.twitter.com/XgC8wheQIv — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) July 5, 2021

Underrated beyond imagination. Richard Donner’s LADYHAWKE. Give it a look if you have never… pic.twitter.com/gxU4Qqo5Uf — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) July 5, 2021

#richarddonner wasn't just the architect of the modern superhero movie – his career is a straight line from the first golden age of tv to the creation of the modern blockbuster. his passing truly marks the end of many eras. https://t.co/UAXVMUgBpq — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner was the best. THE OMEN, SUPERMAN, GOONIES, the LETHAL WEAPONs, SCROOGED. There's nobody else like him. A genius, and by all accounts, a joy to work with. Maybe he Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/gAVI0Hs84T — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) July 5, 2021