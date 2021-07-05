Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Richard Donner, ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ & 'The Goonies' Director, Dies At 91; Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Steven Spielberg Reactions; More
Read the full story

Richard Donner, Iconic Film Director, Remembered By Hollywood: “The Greatest Goonie Of All,” Steven Spielberg Says

Richard Donner
Richard Donner directing 1992's "Radio Flyer"

UPDATED with latest: Richard Donner, the director that launched Superman on the big screen and elevated the buddy movie to blockbuster status with Lethal Weapon as part of a five-decade film and TV directing and producing career, died Monday at age 91. His credits included helming such iconic movies across several genres from the horror pic The Omen to the kids adventure tale The Goonies to a Christmas classic Scrooged.

He was remembered in industry circles today for his booming laugh and kindness, with his Goonies co-star Sean Astin saying, “What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love that he cared.”

Said Steven Spielberg: “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty, laugh will stay with me always.”

Mel Gibson, who became a global star thanks to the Donner-directed Lethal Weapon movies, told Deadline that Donner was his “friend and mentor,” saying “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. … I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”

Watch on Deadline

Said Donner’s Assassins co-star Sylvester Stallone: “I enjoyed working with Dick Donner on Assassins. He was a man’s man, extremely talented! Great sense of humor, his big laughter was like rolling thunder.”

Here’s what those who worked with and were inspired by him. Keep checking back as we add to the list.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad