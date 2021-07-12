Revelations Entertainment Acquires 1980s’ Horror Cult Classic Novel Series ‘Necroscope’

EXCLUSIVE: Best-selling English author Brian Lumley’s Necroscope sci-fi/horror novel series is being adapted by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment across multiple media including episodic TV, animated features, video games, graphic novels and emerging formats.

The series from the 1980s spans more than 19 novels and short stories and have been translated into nine languages, and still in print today around the globe as they are concurrently being released as Audio Books and in new collectible formats.

McCreary (Invictus, Madam Secretary) and Gary Lucchesi (Underworld, Million Dollar Baby, Exorcism of Emily Rose) of Revelations are teaming with Glenn Hetrick (Star Trek Discovery, Face-Off) and Michael McKay (Underworld Blood Wars, The Boy) on the long sought-after subsidiary rights for the Necroscope novels, which they plan to develop. Hetrick has been conceptualizing the adaptation of Necroscope since its original release for screen.

“The Necroscope universe allows us to explore the global themes of horror in a way never done before and is a great addition to our slate of epic, award-winning, large scale IP, which includes work by sci-fi visionary Arthur C. Clarke,” says McCreary.

Freeman adds, “One of the questions that has confronted humankind throughout history is – Where do stories of good and evil come from and why are they strikingly similar between different cultures throughout history?”

McKay added, “It is far too epic… and simply too good… to relegate it to a single film. We have a nuanced, layered tapestry of science-fiction/horror unlike anything that has ever been put on screen… it is a once in a lifetime project, it deserves to be savored. The material deserves that, and so does the audience. There is so much to love about this series – but for me it boils down to one thing… GREATEST BAD GUY EVER!”

Lucchesi added “We are so thankful to Glenn Hetrick for introducing us to his vision for this remarkable, award winning franchise. A wonderful tale of good against evil.”

Neroscope

Hetrick exclaimed, “I am fully committed to breathing life into every molecule of the visually compelling elements that comprise this sprawling literary universe, and I intend to do so with a terrifying veracity. It is, in short, my life’s work. Coupled with an integrity to both character & story, this unique approach will allow us to ‘peel back the curtain’ for a brand-new generation of global audience members while honoring the heritage so adored by the massive fan base. Of course, we will follow Harry Keogh through his journey while discovering the dread secrets of the shapeshifting, alien Vamphyri… and by plotting the main arcs across multiple seasons, we have the opportunity to take a deep dive into the diverse, global roster of psychic agents as they help to unveil their shocking origin. The adaptation work leans heavily into the verisimilitude of Lumley’s rich, supernatural mythology – specifically in regard to its parallels with real world philosophies, religions and history… the science of Magick… grounding our story in the most terrifying fictional reality ever created.”