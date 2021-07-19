‘Respect’: Fandango Holding Advance Screenings Of MGM Aretha Franklin Biopic

Fandango and United Artists Releasing are holding early access screenings on Aug. 8 for MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Tickets are now on sale on Fandango. The pic will preview at 500 theaters nationwide before its Aug. 13 release.

Respect stars Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson as Franklin. The pic is directed by award-winning theater director Liesl Tommy from a story by Callie Khouri and Tracey Scott Wilson and screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

“We are thrilled to team up with United Artists Releasing to give fans early access to see ‘Respect,’ what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the year,” says Lori Pantel, Fandango Chief Marketing Officer. “With our Fandango Premiere Screenings, we will be generating buzz and excitement across our expansive digital network, raising the film’s visibility leading into to opening weekend.”

“According to our latest Fandango survey, fans think Respect demands to be seen with an audience of fellow movie and music lovers, and we’re excited to help usher them to that big screen experience,” Pantel adds.

In a survey of 2K moviegoers, among those who are planning to see Respect, Fandango found:

–90% feel that Respect needs to be experienced in a movie theater with a receptive audience.

–96% are Aretha Franklin fans, and 94% are Jennifer Hudson fans.

–Eight out of ten of those surveyed planning to see the movie at the very earliest screening opportunity.