Emmy Nominees Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. & Kristen Anderson-Lopez Inch Closer To EGOT Status

UPDATE, with Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs nominations No one’s saying it will be easy, but Hamilton actors Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs, along with WandaVision songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, each came a little closer today to the rarified EGOT status with their respective Emmy Award nominations.

Goldsberry was nominated for her supporting turn as Angelica Schuylerin in Hamilton, which has already earned her a Tony Award and Grammy Award. An Emmy win (in the supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie category) would put her an Oscar away from EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

Diggs, at left, and Odom Jr., second from right, ‘Hamilton’ Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

The actress’ nomination today for Hamilton was one of 12 received by the filmed Broadway musical, including performance nominations for Lin-Manuel Miranda (who himself is one Oscar short of EGOT) and Leslie Odom Jr. The Disney+ musical was nominated in the outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) category, along with fellow Broadway hit David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO).

As with Goldsberry, both Diggs and Odom have Tonys and Grammys for their Hamilton work, and today received Emmy nominations for their performances in the Disney+ adaptation.

Lopez was nominated, along with husband and writing partner Robert Lopez, for writing the WandaVision title them music and the series’ impossibly catchy song “Agatha All Along.” The Lopez duo already have Oscars (for “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen and “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco) and Grammys (“Let It Go,” Frozen), and Robert Lopez is already an EGOT winner a couple times over, having won three Tonys (for Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon) and two Daytime Emmy Awards (for Wonder Pets!).

Anderson-Lopez and Lopez were Tony nominated in 2018 for their Frozen original score, but lost to David Yazbek’s The Band’s Visit.

