Ben Mauceri Joins Religion Of Sports As General Counsel & Head of Business Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Mauceri has joined Religion of Sports, the Emmy-winning sports media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan, as General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs.

In his new role, Mauceri will lead the business and legal affairs function, also supporting company-wide business and legal-related activity. He will oversee deal making with the creative community across scripted, unscripted, audio, branded and commercial applications.

Mauceri previously served as Director of Legal Affairs at Red Bull North America. There, he developed Red Bull TV’s original content deal structure, also guiding broadcast partnerships with NBC, FOX Sports, TikTok and others.

In his time at Red Bull North America, Mauceri successfully negotiated partnerships and media rights agreements with sports teams, leagues, and governing bodies including USA Basketball, Major League Soccer and more. He also negotiated and drafted professional athlete sponsorship agreements for Anthony Davis, Travis Pastrana, Lindsay Vonn and others.

Before joining Red Bull, Mauceri held leadership roles at both Viacom and NBCUniversal.

“We are so excited to bring Ben aboard,” said Religion of Sports CEO Ameeth Sankaran. “Between his experiences in the agency world, Viacom and Red Bull, he knows the ins and outs of navigating today’s media landscape, and we are excited to integrate him into our expanding set of content efforts.”

Religion of Sports produces content focused on a single narrative of ‘Why Sports Matter’, which explores greatness and human potential. The company’s upcoming projects include Tom Brady docuseries Man in the Arena, which will debut on ESPN+ this fall.

ROS has previously produced hundreds of thousands of hours of content across mediums, from short-form video to podcasts to feature films, including flagship series Religion of Sports, ​Shut Up and Dribble,​ ​Tom vs. Time,​ and ​Greatness Code​. It has also released a slate of acclaimed podcasts in partnership with PRX, including Now For Tomorrow, Crushed, and Lost In Sports.

Religion of Sports will be unveiling additional projects in the coming months.

The company’s other recent hires include NBCUniversal vet Adam Stotsky (President), Ryan Stowell (Head of Scripted TV & Film), EJ Laretta (Head of Partnerships), and Melissa Radzimski (Director of Social Video and Audience Growth). Last year, ROS raised a round of funding led by Elysian Park, Advancit Capital—co-founded by Shari Redstone—and Courtside Ventures.