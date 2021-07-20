ReFrame Gives 117 Shows Gender-Balance Seal of Approval Including ‘Pose,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘WandaVision,’ More

ReFrame, the gender equity coalition founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute, and IMDbPro, announced the 117 TV and streaming shows that earned the ReFrame Stamp for the years 2020 to 2021. Among the honorees are FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Bridgerton, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and Disney+’s WandaVision.

The stamp is intended as a mark of distinction for projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced film and TV productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of production: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads, and crew. Additional points are awarded to content that features women of color in key positions.

“The significant increase in Stamped TV content tells us that we are beginning to see the impact of years of advocacy for more equitable hiring in Hollywood,” said Andria Wilson Mirza, Director, ReFrame. “These Stamped shows not only entertained, inspired, and united audiences as we navigated a global pandemic, they also demonstrated that a commitment to inclusion behind the scenes translates to commercial success. As we celebrate this milestone, our advocacy doesn’t stop at 51% — our goal is for 100% of TV and film productions to commit to equitable hiring and earn the ReFrame Stamp.”

The full list of the 101 shows selected from IMDb’s Top 200 list is below.

9-1-1 / FOX: Season 4

9-1-1: Lone Star / FOX: Season 2

A Million Little Things / ABC: Season 3

A Teacher / Hulu: Season 1

Away / Netflix: Season 1

Batwoman / The CW: Season 2

Behind Her Eyes / Netflix: Season 1

Big Sky / ABC: Season 1

Black Narcissus / FX: Season 1

Blindspot / NBC: Season 5

Bridgerton / Netflix: Season 1

Call Me Kat / FOX: Season 1

Chad / TBS: Season 1

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Netflix: Season 4

City on a Hill / Showtime: Season 2

Clarice / CBS: Season 1

Country Comfort / Netflix: Season 1

Cruel Summer / Freeform: Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow / The CW: Season 6

Dickinson / Apple TV+: Season 2

Dirty John / USA Network: Season 2

Doom Patrol / HBO Max: Season 2

Dota: Dragon’s Blood / Netflix: Season 1

Fate: The Winx Saga / Netflix: Season 1

Firefly Lane / Netflix: Season 1

Flesh and Blood / ITV: Season 1

Ginny & Georgia / Netflix: Season 1

Girls5eva / Peacock: Season 1

Good Girls / NBC: Season 4

Grand Army / Netflix: Season 1

Grey’s Anatomy / ABC: Season 17

His Dark Materials / HBO Max: Season 2

I May Destroy You / HBO Max: Season 1

Industry / HBO: Season 1

Jupiter’s Legacy / Netflix: Season 1

Kung Fu / The CW: Season 1

L.A.’s Finest / Spectrum: Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime / NBC: Season 1

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit / NBC: Season 22

Love Life / HBO Max: Season 1

Love, Victor / Hulu: Season 1

Lovecraft Country / HBO: Season 1

MacGyver / CBS: Season 5

Made For Love / HBO Max: Season 1

Manifest / NBC: Season 3

Miss Scarlet and the Duke / PBS: Season 1

Mom / CBS: Season 8

Monsterland / Hulu: Season 1

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet / Apple TV+: Season 2

NCIS: New Orleans / CBS: Season 7

P-Valley / Starz: Season 1

PEN15 / Hulu: Season 2

Pose / FX: Season 3

Power Book II: Ghost / Starz: Season 1

Punky Brewster / Peacock: Season 1

Queen of the South / USA Network: Season 5

Rebel / ABC: Season 1

Rutherford Falls / Peacock: Season 1

Saved By The Bell / Peacock: Season 1

Search Party / HBO Max: Season 3

Servant / Apple TV+: Season 2

Shadow and Bone / Netflix: Season 1

Snowpiercer / TNT: Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery / CBS All Access: Season 3

Star Trek: Lower Decks / CBS All Access: Season 1

Stateless / Netflix: Season 1

Station 19 / ABC: Season 4

Supergirl / The CW: Season 6

Superstore / NBC: Season 6

Teenage Bounty Hunters / Netflix: Season 1

Tell Me Your Secrets / Amazon: Season 1

The Baby-Sitters Club / Netflix: Season 1

The Chi / Showtime: Season 3

The Equalizer / CBS: Season 1

The Flight Attendant / HBO Max: Season 1

The Girlfriend Experience / Starz: Season 3

The Good Doctor / ABC: Season 4

The Handmaid’s Tale / Hulu: Season 4

The Haunting of Bly Manor / Netflix: Season 1

The Luminaries / Starz: Season 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers / Disney+: Season 1

The Mosquito Coast / Apple TV+: Season 1

The Nevers / HBO: Season 1

The Order / Netflix: Season 2

The Politician / Netflix: Season 2

The Rookie / ABC: Season 3

The Spanish Princess / Starz: Season 2

The Twilight Zone / CBS All Access: Season 2

The Undoing / HBO: Season 1

The Walking Dead: World Beyond / AMC: Season 1

The Wilds / Amazon: Season 1

Them / Amazon: Season 1

Tiny Pretty Things / Netflix: Season 1

Virgin River / Netflix: Season 2

Walker / The CW: Season 1

WandaVision / Disney+: Season 1

Warrior Nun / Netflix: Season 1

Wynonna Earp / SyFy: Season 4

Young Rock / NBC: Season 1

Young Sheldon / CBS: Season 4

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist / NBC: Season

The full list of the 16 shows selected from beyond IMDb’s Top 200 list is below.

Ada Twist, Scientist” / Netflix: Season 1

Black-ish / ABC: Season 7

Don’t Look Deeper / Quibi: Season 1

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” / Avalon Distribution: Season 2

Genius: Aretha / National Geographic: Season 3

Good Trouble / Freeform: Season 3

Hacks / HBO Max: Season 1

In Treatment / HBO: Season 4

Kevin Can F Himself / AMC: Season 1

Love in the Time of Corona / Disney+: Season 1

Motherland / Freeform / Lionsgate UK: Season 1

Nos4a2 / AMC: Season 2

Ridley Jones / Netflix: Season 1

Shrill / Hulu: Season 3

The Underground Railroad / Amazon: Season 1

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond / AMC: Season 1