‘Redrum’ Dark Dramedy From Jenna Bans, Nzingha Stewart & Carla Banks-Waddles In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Following the surprise cancellation of Good Girls, NBC is back in business with Good Girls creator/executive producer Jenna Bans on another dark, thriller dramedy about female friends from Universal Television.

NBC is developing Redrum, written, directed and executive produced by Nzingha Stewart based on her original idea, and executive produced by Bans through her production banner, Minnesota Logging Company. Good Girls executive producer Carla Banks-Waddles, who has NBC/UTV drama pilot At That Age, serves as executive producer and showrunner. Minnesota Logging Co.’s Head of Television Casey Kyber executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and her company are based, is the studio.

The project was sold to NBC before the network’s decision last month to not renew Good Girls for a fifth season.

Redrum is described a sexy, swampy dark dramedy/thriller about two best friends — Jess and Sadie – who host a podcast about New Orleans’ most infamous serial killers. But when they make fun of the wrong sociopath and people close to them start to turn up dead, our friends, who are grossly ill-equipped for this unfortunate circumstance, realize they have to do what the police haven’t: find the killer before they become the victims of their own story. Let the good times roll.

Stewart, who has written a couple of TV movies, is an experienced episodic TV director who has directed episodes of Good Giels, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Black Monday, Little Fires Everywhere and the upcoming Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna. She also helmed the Netflix movie Tall Girl. She is repped by A3 Artists, Management 360 and attorney Ryan Nord.

Bans is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine. Banks-Waddles is repped by Gersh, Steve Simons at The Shuman Co. and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.