Redbox Entertainment Acquires Rights to ‘She Ball’ Starring Nick Cannon

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to She Ball, a new film written, produced, and directed by Nick Cannon. The film will be simultaneously in theaters (20 total) and widely available On Demand including Redbox on August 6, 2021.

The film follows the love of the game through the struggles of Avery Watts, who enlists the baddest women’s streetball league in the city to help him save the embattled Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, all while trying to raise his seven year old daughter.

Redbox has engaged Vertical Entertainment as its distribution partner for the feature. The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon, Head of Original Content for Redbox Entertainment.